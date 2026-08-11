Back-to-school campaign appeals for donations to help underprivileged pupils

Credit: Belga/Timon Ramboer

The charity Restos du Cœur launched its annual back-to-school campaign to raise money for school supplies for children from vulnerable families, with the aim of helping more than 3,000 pupils.

Best known for its food aid services, the organisation is once again appealing for donations from people in Belgium. It says the campaign is intended to give every child the means to start the school year with confidence and peace of mind.

“For many families living in hardship, the start of the school year is far from a joyful moment,” the organisation said. “Despite existing support measures, the return to school remains a financially difficult period.”

The campaign comes as 13.7% of children in Belgium do not have their material needs met, according to the national statistics office, Statbel. Among children living in single-parent households, the figure rises to 28.1%.

Restos du Cœur also warned that growing up in hardship increases the risk of poverty in adulthood. Statbel says 58.7% of young adults who lacked school supplies at the age of 14 for financial reasons are now at risk of poverty or social exclusion.

By contrast, that figure falls to 15.9% among those who had the necessary school supplies at the same age.

“These figures confirm what our teams see every day in the field,” said Frank Duval, president of the Federation of Les Restos du Cœur of Belgium. “Behind the statistics are parents forced to choose between paying certain bills and buying school supplies. With each sacrifice, inequalities deepen from an early age.”

The charity is inviting anyone who wishes to contribute to make a bank transfer to account number BE44 2400 3333 3345 or donate via its website.

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