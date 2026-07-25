Dutch-speaking schools invest into explorative experiences in Brussels

Credit: Brussels Mobilité.

Thirty-two Brussels schools will turn the city into an extended classroom next school year under a Flemish Community Commission (VGC) scheme worth €384,800 for educational projects beyond the school gates.

The funding for 2026-2027 will support Dutch-speaking pupils in Brussels to learn through trips, workshops and hands-on projects rather than only in traditional lessons.

The projects are designed to help children and young people explore themes such as media literacy, science, nature, culture, sport, citizenship and the city they live in. They will also cover digital resilience, sustainability, creativity and urban identity.

“Strong education does not take place only within four walls,” said Dirk De Smedt of Anders, the VGC member responsible for education, in a statement on Saturday.

“Children also learn by discovering, moving, making, observing and experimenting for themselves. With these grants, we are bringing Brussels, culture, science, nature, sport and digital media closer to the classroom.”

The range of projects is broad. Through MAKS’s Digitale Wegwijzer, pupils learn how to navigate the digital world safely and critically.

The VUB Children’s University takes pupils outdoors through KinderBioblitz to study biodiversity in their own neighbourhoods. Het Neerhof and Parckfarm focus on nature, food and ecology.

The city itself will also become a learning environment. Brukselbinnenstebuiten organises urban exploration activities, while the Jewish Museum of Belgium runs projects on memory and living together. At Cultureghem, pupils learn cooking skills through the KOOKMET project.

Arts and culture also feature prominently, with activities including theatre, film, opera, music, dance and creative workshops. Sports projects led by organisations including MOEV, Circus Zonder Handen and Schoolgrappling are also part of the programme.

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