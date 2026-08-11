Around 300 jobs at risk as DP World restructures its operations in Europe

Picture taken during a press event to show the arrival of three new ship-to-shore cranes of DP World in Antwerp, Saturday 8 April 2023. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Approximately 300 jobs are at risk as the Dubai-based multinational logistics company DP World plans to restructure its operations in Europe, according to transport publication The Loadstar.

The Antwerp branch of DP World has confirmed the news, but it remains unclear whether jobs in Belgium will be affected.

DP World is one of the major players at the port of Antwerp through the Antwerp Gateway Terminal. Recently, the company announced an investment of €50 million in the Waasland Harbour, left bank of the Scheldt.

However, not everything is smooth sailing at DP World. The Loadstar notes that several figures at the top in Europe have left and that hundreds of jobs will disappear across the continent. Among them is the Dutchman Dries Van Hoeymissen, who was part of DP World's leadership team in Europe.

"With more than 20,000 employees in the region, DP World continues to expand its European network," a spokesperson said on Monday. "Like any organisation, we regularly evaluate the management of our activities to ensure we remain well positioned to achieve our long-term ambitions and respond to the changing needs of our customers."

According to DP World, there are "roles that may be affected by the change - but it is not a matter of outright redundancies."

Details about the specific affected locations have not been provided, but it will involve several countries across Europe.

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