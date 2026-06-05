Unions reach deal to end strike impacting 4,000 Volvo workers

Workers at Plasman in Ghent on strike on Wednesday, 3 June 2026. Credit: Belga/Jonas D'hollander

Unions and management at Ghent-based automotive parts supplier Plasman were finalising a preliminary agreement on Friday morning, according to a union source.

Workers at the company will vote on the agreement later today. Plasman supplies bumpers to the Volvo Ghent plant, among other components.

Negotiations lasted until 00:00 between Thursday and Friday, according to employee representatives.

Following informal contacts, negotiators have placed a draft agreement on the table. Its contents have not been disclosed, as the unions are waiting to submit the text to the workers between 10:00 and 14:00 on Friday.

A strike began at Plasman on Tuesday after staff learned that a new order would not be going to the Ghent-based factory.

Production has been halted since then. The labour dispute has impacted Volvo Car Gent, which has been unable to complete final vehicle assembly due to a parts shortage.

Management has placed approximately 4,000 workers on temporary layoff.

The company expects to clarify the timing of a possible resumption of operations later today.

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