New York Times ranks Belgian city among best in Europe to escape mass tourism

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The New York Times has placed a Belgian city on its list of European canal cities worth a visit, rather than other packed tourist hotspots on the continent.

The obvious choice for anyone craving a city trip or a romantic European getaway might be Amsterdam for its canals and cobbled streets, or Venice for its gondola rides.

The New York Times, however, has chosen Ghent. With its rich history, the city has much to offer: canals running through the city centre, waterside cafés, and striking old buildings.

At the heart of the city lies the Graslei and Korenlei, two historic quays facing each other across the River Lys. Walk a little further, and you find the medieval Gravensteen Castle, the Belfry and Saint Bavo’s Cathedral.

But unlike many of Europe's mass-tourism destinations, the city has so far managed to avoid being completely overrun by visitors.

It is roughly half an hour from Brussels by train and around 20 minutes from Northern Venice, that is, the city of Bruges, making it an easy day trip.

Ghent also has a different feel from Bruges; it remains a lively city with a large student population, which means bars, restaurants and cultural venues sit alongside the historic sights rather than the centre being built entirely around tourists.

You can also see the city from the water if you are tired of walking; boat trips are available and sometimes guided.

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