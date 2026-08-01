Summer travel inspiration: Best day trips and weekend breaks in and around Belgium

The beach at sunset in Ostend. Credit: Nicolas Maeterlinck, Belga.

For many people, a summer holiday means long airport queues, expensive flights and months of planning. But one of the biggest perks of living in the heart of Europe is that you don't have to travel far to feel like you're on holiday.

Whether you have a free afternoon, a long weekend or a day off to spare, there are plenty of destinations in and around Belgium that make for a quick and easy summer escape. Check out our top picks below.

Beach time

The Belgian coast has garnered a somewhat negative reputation, partly due to the high-rise buildings along the seafront. However, the region is more varied than critics might believe, consisting of 13 seaside resorts, each offering a different experience.

There are direct train connections to several coastal towns from Brussels, with Ostend and Blankenberge just over an hour away.

Ostend

Located in the middle of the 67-kilometre-long coastline, Ostend is Belgium's largest coastal city. A wide sandy beach with five bathing spots runs along most of the coastline, except for the harbour which is home to the three-masted Belgian naval ship, the Mercator.

The central beach area, where most facilities such as public toilets, showers, beach clubs and restaurants are located, can become very busy. However, bathers who want to avoid the crowds can walk towards Mariakerke-bad or Fort Napoleon.

Blankenberge

This bustling seaside resort is renowned for its pier, a unique 350-metre-long structure which was recently restored to its interbellum glory. A magnificent circular building housing a restaurant sits at the end.

This beach is also divided into several bathing spots. The central area is closest to the busy city centre, with over 80 summer bars lined across the seafront. The eastern and western beaches (located near the pier) are quieter and surrounded by dunes. The western beach is also popular with wind and kite surfers.

De Haan

Nestled between Ostend and Blankenberge, De Haan is dubbed the 'Belle Époque' resort for its 19th century picturesque houses. It is worth taking the time to walk into town to visit the 'Concession neighbourhood', the historic Anglo-Norman style villa district, which includes Albert Einstein's 1933 residence, Villa Savoyarde.

Knokke-Heist

On the opposite side of the Belgian coast lies Knokke-Heist. This is the most expensive beach resort, with extravagant bars, restaurants and hotels lining the nine-kilometre-long promenade. It is also considered a fashion hub with its 'golden shopping triangle' of trendy boutiques and luxury brands.

Kusttram

The Kusttram is a wonderful way to get around the Belgian coast. The tramline, which spans 67 kilometres along Belgium's coastline, can turn a simple commute into a full-day adventure, taking in beach towns, art, seafood, dunes and panoramic North Sea views.

The route starts in Knokke and ends in De Panne and is operated by De Ligne, with trams running frequently.

The big cities

Bruges

If you're after postcard-perfect scenery, Bruges is hard to beat.

Climb the Belfry for panoramic views over the city, or simply wander along the canals with a Belgian waffle in hand. Its medieval streets, quiet canals and horse-drawn carriages have earned it a reputation as one of Belgium's most picturesque destinations. Check out our city guide here.

Ghent

Just 25 minutes further east, Ghent offers a livelier alternative.

The university city blends medieval architecture with a youthful atmosphere, where historic churches and castles sit alongside trendy cafés, bars and independent shops. For a different perspective, rent a kayak and paddle through the city's canals before settling onto a terrace in the evening. Read our city guide here.

Leuven

For a slower-paced getaway, Leuven makes an ideal day trip from Brussels.

Home to Belgium's oldest university, the city pairs lively market squares with impressive Gothic architecture, cosy cafés and plenty of terraces for lingering over a drink. It's an easy place to spend an afternoon browsing independent shops before settling in for dinner near the Oude Markt.

Antwerp

Those looking for a more cosmopolitan escape should head north to Antwerp, Belgium's second city.

The city pairs grand architecture and world-class museums with designer boutiques, trendy cafés and lively nightlife. Wander through the historic centre, browse the Fashion District or relax along the Scheldt before catching the train back to Brussels. Check out our city guide here.

Dinant

Alternatively, head south to Dinant, where colourful riverside houses sit beneath dramatic limestone cliffs along the Meuse. The town's striking setting makes it one of Wallonia's most photogenic destinations.

Ride the cable car to the hilltop citadel for sweeping views or rent a boat to experience the valley from the water.

Further afield

Belgium's neighbours are also close enough to make international day trips very easy.

France

Less than 40 minutes away on the Eurostar, Lille offers elegant squares, independent boutiques and an excellent food scene.

If you're craving the sea instead, Dunkirk combines beaches with maritime history just across the French border.

Its expansive coastline offers a quieter alternative to Belgium's beaches, especially outside peak holiday periods.

The Netherlands

The Netherlands offers three very different city breaks. Rotterdam stands out for its bold modern architecture and skyline, with attractions such as the Cube Houses and Markthal offering a contrast to Belgium's historic cities.

Meanwhile, The Hague combines world-class museums with easy access to the beach at Scheveningen, making it easy to split your day between culture and the coast.

And, if you've never been, Amsterdam is just a quick train ride from Brussels, making its famous canals, world-class museums, and cozy neighbourhood cafés perfect for a day out.

Renting a bike or taking a canal cruise is one of the best ways to see the city in just a few hours.

Luxembourg

Head south to Luxembourg City, where centuries-old fortifications overlook one of Europe's greenest capitals. Despite being a national capital, it retains the charm of a small town, making it easy to explore in one day.

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