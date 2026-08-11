Maritime pilots seek millions of euros from Flanders in seniority dispute

Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Dozens of maritime pilots are collectively seeking €16 million to €18 million in back pay from the Flemish government over a dispute about seniority, Gazet van Antwerpen reported on Tuesday.

The Professional Association of Maritime Pilots, known as BVL, confirmed that some pilots began legal proceedings through a law firm earlier this year.

The dispute over seniority has been going on for some time. According to the pilots, the authorities have been paying them too little for their years of service for a while.

Although Flemish Ports Minister Annick De Ridder (N-VA) recently reached an agreement with BVL on pension reform, the seniority issue remains unresolved.

The sector had hoped to settle the matter amicably, but no agreement was reached for all pilots.

Including late-payment interest, the sums being claimed amount to several tens of thousands of euros per pilot, and in some cases as much as €100,000.

A first-instance ruling is not expected before March 2027.

Related News