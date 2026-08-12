Hot weather forecast raises heat warning level in Brussels

Illustration picture shows tourists seeking the shade at the Grande Place during a heatwave. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

A code orange heat warning was issued for several provinces across the country in the coming days, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) announced on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the code yellow heat warning currently in place for the whole country was extended until 17 August, except on the Belgian coast, for which a code green heat warning was issued for 15 and 16 August.

The heat warning level was increased to code orange for Thursday and Friday in several parts of the country as temperatures are set to reach 35°C. The affected areas include Brussels, Walloon Brabant, Flemish Brabant, Limburg, and Antwerp.

In East Flanders and Liège, the code orange heat warning will only be in effect on Friday.

During such high temperatures, the RMI recommends drinking water regularly, eating light food in small portions, staying in cooler places and avoiding direct sunlight, among other things.

Related News