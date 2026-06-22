Brussels Fire Brigade issues tips on how to cope with the city's heatwave

Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

As temperatures in Brussels soar this week, the city's firefighters have released guidance on how to stay safe in a heatwave – and protect the most vulnerable residents.

High temperatures can have significant health consequences, particularly for young children, the elderly, people who are ill or isolated, and pets. Heat can cause dehydration, exhaustion, or even heatstroke, sometimes with serious consequences.

Essential preventive measures

Drink water regularly, even if you don't feel thirsty

Avoid physical exertion during the hottest hours of the day

Never leave a child, a vulnerable person or an animal alone in a vehicle, even for a few minutes

Keep homes cool by closing shutters, curtains, and windows during the day, and then ventilating when temperatures drop

Wear light-coloured, lightweight clothing

Beyond these basic measures, emergency services emphasise the importance of neighbourly solidarity. They encourage everyone to check on isolated relatives, neighbours, or acquaintances. A phone call, a visit, or occasional assistance can help prevent emergencies.

“During a heatwave, solidarity also saves lives," said a Fire Brigade spokesperson. "A call to an elderly relative, a visit to an isolated neighbour or a simple glass of water offered to a person in difficulty can sometimes prevent a medical emergency."

Do not attempt to cool off in the canal

The Brussels Fire Brigade also reminded residents that swimming in the canal remains prohibited and is extremely dangerous.

Every summer, rescue services intervene for people in difficulty in the Brussels canal. The risks are numerous: currents, poor visibility underwater, variations in depth, submerged obstacles and river traffic.

To cool off safely, authorities recommend using authorised and supervised swimming pools and bathing areas.

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