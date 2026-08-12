Manhunt underway in Waterloo after several car thefts

Credit:Belga/Jean-Luc Flemal

A police operation is underway in Waterloo, in Walloon Brabant, to detain the suspected perpetrator of several car thefts, the Belga News Agency has learnt from several reliable sources.

A large police presence was observed in the Walloon town from midday on Wednesday.

According to several sources, a car theft took place in the early hours of Tuesday in Ternat, in Flemish Brabant.

The alleged perpetrator was immediately pursued by the police. The stolen vehicle was found a few hours later in the Braine-l’Alleud area, in Walloon Brabant.

A carjacking was then carried out, presumably by the same perpetrator, on Tuesday morning in Braine-l’Alleud. The stolen car was spotted on Wednesday near Waterloo.

Another chase ensued, involving officers from various police districts and a federal police helicopter. The suspect eventually abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

On Wednesday afternoon, the police were still searching in large numbers for the suspected perpetrator.

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