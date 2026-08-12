Fire spreading across pastureland in Wallonia triggers emergency plan

Wellin municipality road sign. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

The mayor of Wellin, in Belgium’s Luxembourg province, activated the municipal emergency plan on Wednesday after a fire broke out in the afternoon and spread across pastureland in the commune.

According to Mayor Benoît Closson (MR), significant resources were deployed to tackle the blaze.

The fire is believed to have started in the early afternoon and was spreading through meadows in Halma. Firefighters at the scene requested support from the neighbouring Dinaphi emergency zone and from Civil Protection services.

“The fire is spreading through pastureland and is burning in several places. It is not under control at all and we have to evacuate nearby livestock,” the mayor told L’Avenir, describing the situation as critical.

In a post on Facebook, Closson said the emergency plan meant coordination between the various responders, including emergency services, police and local authorities.

He added that no evacuation of residents was planned at this stage.

Shortly before 16:00, the mayor said a crisis meeting was under way and urged people to keep their windows closed and avoid travelling to the area.

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