Fireworks display replaced by drone show amid fire risk in Wallonia

Illustrative image of a laser and drones show in Brussels. Credit: Marius Burgelman

A drone light show will replace Huy’s August fireworks display, which was cancelled earlier this week due to a fire risk caused by drought conditions, local authorities announced on Wednesday.

The show will take place above the Baudouin Bridge on the evening of 15 August from 22:00. It is being organised by the committee promoting the 15 August fair, with support from the City of Huy, in the province of Liège.

Mayor Christophe Collignon said the alternative had been approved by the city’s safety services and confirmed that a show would still go ahead on the evening of 15 August. He said it would be a first for Huy’s skyline.

The fairground representative had warned that cancelling the fireworks could lead to a significant loss of income.

Geneviève Besanger, president of the committee promoting the 15 August fair, said the event would not have felt the same without an evening spectacle.

She said that was why the organisers had proposed the drone light show, adding that it would last about as long as the original fireworks display.

The evening will continue on the fairground and with entertainment on Huy’s Grand-Place.

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