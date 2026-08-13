Bodies of Belgian hikers who went missing 34 years ago found in Alps

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Jasper Jacobs

The bodies of two Belgian hikers who disappeared in the Swiss Alps in 1992 have possibly been found.

In July, the families were informed that two bodies believed to be those of the missing men had been found on the Trift Glacier near Saas-Grund. Identification papers found with the bodies suggest they are the two missing men from the Kempen.

Relatives have provided DNA samples, which are now being analysed. The remains can only be officially identified and released once those tests are complete.

The two men set out on the morning of Friday 4 September 1992 from the Weissmies Hut, at an altitude of 2,726 metres, bound for the Almageller Hut. Their planned route took them over the summit of the Weissmies, a 4,017-metre mountain. They encountered extremely poor weather conditions on the way and never reached their destination.

Several search operations were carried out in the months that followed. A climbing rucksack was found, but the two men themselves remained missing.

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