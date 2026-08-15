Brussels Airport begins works on new facility to reduce noise pollution for residents

A Brussels Airport logo. Credit: Belga / Jonas Roosens

Brussels Airport has begun construction of a new facility designed to reduce noise generated by aircraft engine tests. The 15-metre-high enclosure is expected to cut noise levels by up to 10 decibels for nearby residents.

Foundation work on the new Ground Run-Up Enclosure (GRE) started at Brussels Airport on Thursday. The facility will allow aircraft engines to be tested at full power following maintenance work, a procedure that is essential for aviation safety and required by regulations.

Until now, these tests have been carried out in the open. The new facility will instead be U-shaped and surrounded by noise barriers measuring 15 metres in height.

Depending on the type of aircraft and the distance from the facility, the enclosure is expected to reduce noise by up to 10 decibels for nearby residents, which means the sound is perceived as roughly half as loud. The biggest improvements are expected in Humelgem and Steenokkerzeel.

Brussels Airport carries out between 150 and 200 engine run-up tests each year. During these procedures, aircraft engines are operated at full power following maintenance to ensure they are functioning correctly before the aircraft returns to service.

The tests are only conducted during daytime hours, between 07:00 and 22:00, to limit noise disturbance at night. "Engine run-up tests after maintenance are essential for aviation safety. With this investment, we are combining that safety requirement with a concrete reduction in noise nuisance for residents in our immediate vicinity," said Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport.

€15 million investment

The new enclosure will be built on an area of the airport apron where several outdated buildings have been demolished. The site will cover around 8,000 square metres, slightly bigger than a football pitch.

Its dimensions will allow the facility to accommodate larger aircraft, including the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787. The construction will begin with the foundations, followed by paving works. The 15-metre noise barriers will be installed as the final stage of the project. The total investment is expected to exceed €15 million.

The construction works are not expected to have any impact on airport operations. Brussels Airport plans to complete the new Ground Run-Up Enclosure by the end of March 2027.

Related News