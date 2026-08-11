Woman caught with 51 kg of cocaine in suitcases at Brussels Airport

Illustrative image of passengers and suitcases in Brussels. Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

A 22-year-old woman from Anderlecht was arrested at Brussels Airport on 31 July after allegedly attempting to collect two suitcases containing a total of 51 kilograms of cocaine.

The woman was detained while customs officers were checking passengers on a Brussels Airlines flight arriving from Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone.

Investigators believe she had been sent to collect the drug-filled luggage despite not having travelled on the flight herself.

How she was able to access the baggage reclaim area without being a passenger remains under investigation.

The woman was initially remanded in custody by an investigating judge, but the council chamber has since ordered that she be placed under electronic monitoring.

The case was first reported by Het Laatste Nieuws and confirmed by the Hal-Vilvoorde Public Prosecutor’s Office.

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