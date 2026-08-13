UEFA fines Anderlecht for fan misconduct against Hammarby

Anderlecht's Mihajlo Cvetkovic celebrates after scoring during a soccer game between Belgian RSC Anderlecht and Swedish Hammarby IF, Thursday 30 July 2026 in Brussels, the return leg of the second qualifying round for the UEFA Europa League. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw. BELGA PHOTO TOM GOYVAERTS

UEFA have fined RSC Anderlecht after supporters misbehaved during the club’s European home match against Sweden’s Hammarby IF at the end of July.

In a statement on the club website on Thursday, Anderlecht said the sanction includes a €13,625 fine for throwing cups onto the pitch and €14,000 for blocking stairways in the stands.

The club warned that such incidents not only lead to financial penalties and damage the reputation of both the club and its supporters, but could also result in heavier disciplinary measures if repeated.

Anderlecht urged all supporters to respect stadium rules, starting with the home match against PAOK, saying this is the only way to avoid further sanctions against the club.

Anderlecht beat Hammarby 3-1 to qualify for the third and penultimate qualifying round of the Europa League. On Thursday evening, the Belgian record champions host Greece’s PAOK, defending a 1-0 lead from the first leg.

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