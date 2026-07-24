Belgium appoints former Antwerp boss as Red Devils coach

Mark van Bommel acknowledges Royal Antwerp supporters after his final match as the club's head coach, following Antwerp's Belgian Pro League Champions' Play-offs fixture against Anderlecht in Antwerp on 26 May 2024. Credit: Belga / Tom Goyvaerts.

The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) has appointed Mark van Bommel as the new head coach of the Red Devils, confirming reports circulating in recent days.

The 49-year-old Dutchman has signed a contract until the end of Euro 2028, which will be held in the United Kingdom and Ireland. He will officially take charge on 15 August, succeeding Rudi Garcia, whose contract was not renewed following Belgium's World Cup quarter-final exit.

Van Bommel will be joined by three assistant coaches. Fellow Dutchmen Boudewijn Zenden and Reinier Robbemond will form part of his coaching staff, alongside Belgian coach Maarten Martens.

As a player, Van Bommel represented PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and AC Milan, winning 79 caps for the Netherlands and helping his country reach the 2010 World Cup final.

His coaching career has included spells at PSV Eindhoven and Wolfsburg, but he enjoyed his greatest success at Royal Antwerp, where he guided the club to the Belgian league and cup double in 2023. He has been out of management since leaving Antwerp in 2024.

Van Bommel replaces Garcia, who took charge of Belgium in early 2025.