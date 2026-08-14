Giant wooden egg appears on Diest Citadel

The wooden egg. Credit: Diest Citadel

A giant wooden egg has suddenly appeared on the Citadel in Diest, offering visitors an unusual place to meet, brainstorm and look out over the city. The 4.2-metre-long structure can accommodate up to eight people and was officially unveiled this week.

"The egg is 4.20 metres long. We glued and screwed around 1,000 wooden puzzle pieces together in 212 layers," construction artists Bart Vankrunkelsven and Willem Willems told VRT NWS. Invisible steel tension cables provide additional strength, while a protective coating was added after hours of sanding to protect the structure from the weather.

The idea for the giant egg was first conceived during the Covid-19 pandemic. It took six years for the project to reach completion.

"The incubation period was long, but the invitation represented by the egg has only become more relevant: hatch ideas together for the city of the future," said Anneleen De Bonte of the Citadel Diest cooperative.

Up to €100,000

The project cost between €80,000 and €100,000, according to De Bonte. Much of the work was carried out by volunteers, while sponsors, local businesses, organisations and foundations also contributed financially.

A construction company in Hasselt provided its workshop for the building of the egg, while young people involved in a programme for school dropouts also helped with the construction.

The Citadel is currently being given a new lease of life. Plans include a renovated museum dedicated to the paratroopers, who were stationed there for years, an experience café and a green roof offering views over the city.

For now, the giant egg has become one of the site's most distinctive features. The structure is hollow and features a lens-shaped opening overlooking Diest. Inside, visitors can sit on a bench with cushions, while the circular layout ensures that nobody is left sitting in a corner.

The egg is not yet available for rental, and its exact future use has not been decided. Its creators nevertheless hope it will serve as a place where people can meet and develop new ideas.

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