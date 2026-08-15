Assumption Day: What is it, and what is open in Belgium today?

A statue of the Virgin Mary. Credit: Belga / Bruno Fahy

Every year on 15 August, Belgium celebrates Assumption Day with a public holiday. This year, however, the date falls on a Saturday, meaning that many people will get another day off instead. But what exactly is celebrated today?

Like many public holidays in Belgium and Europe, the holiday is rooted in Christianity and is celebrated on the same date every year. As its name indicates, 'the Assumption of Mary into Heaven' – usually shortened to 'Assumption' – marks the moment when the Virgin Mary left her earthly life and entered into Heaven.

In Christian and Orthodox tradition, the holiday is regarded as the Virgin's "heavenly birthday" and is celebrated as a promise that all Christian devotees will also be received into Heaven.

Dutch speakers in Belgium often refer to the day as 'the Ascension of Mary ', but according to the Catholic faith, this is incorrect: Mary did not ascend to Heaven herself, but was taken up into Heaven by God. The Ascension is reserved for her son, Jesus Christ.

Assumption Day is most commonly celebrated by devotees who attend Mass, where the sermon typically revolves around the Virgin.

15 August also marks Mother's Day in Antwerp – a tradition that dates back over 110 years. Unlike the rest of the country, which celebrates this day in May, the Flemish city honours mothers on Assumption Day, as she is the mother of Jesus and has been the city's patron saint since the Middle Ages.

What's open today?

As with other public holidays, most offices, shops and services are closed for the day. Public and administrative services will not operate on 15 August, and neither will banks.

Postal services will also be shut: there will be no delivery of letters, packages or newspapers. However, some postal points within local convenience stores may still be accessible.

Belgium's national railway service SNCB/NMBS, bus services De Lijn and TEC, and Brussels public transport company STIB/MIVB will continue to operate, but at a reduced Sunday service schedule.

As for groceries, the vast majority of supermarkets across the country – Aldi, Cora, Lidl, Makro and Okay – are closed today. Most Carrefour and Delhaize supermarkets will remain open, as will some Intermarché and Spar shops, albeit with adjusted hours. Colruyt shops throughout the country will be closed, except for branches on the coast.

Many shopping malls and retail shops across the country, such as City 2 and Docks Bruxsel, will remain closed, as will most other stores, such as the chains on Rue Neuve in Brussels' city centre. Some independent clothing stores may remain open.

However, numerous shops will likely take advantage of Belgium's new rules, which allow shops and supermarkets to remain open seven days a week. The change only came into effect this week, so it is worth checking the shops' websites.

While most public museums in the city will close for the day, some – such as the privately-owned Van Buuren museum near Uccle – will welcome Art Deco lovers who can enjoy a visit to the property's gardens, weather permitting. The Atomium and Mini-Europe park are also open on Assumption Day.

Lastly, most cinemas in Brussels, such as Cinema Aventure, Cinema Galeries and UGC cinemas, will also continue to hold regular showings.

Most pharmacies will remain closed, but people can contact the pharmacist on duty in their municipality for urgent needs and medication. Find your nearest on-duty pharmacy here.

While most doctors will not be working, people in need of medical care on this public holiday can receive help from an on-call doctor by dialling 1733 (available in English, Dutch, French and German).

Police services remain accessible at all times, but district offices are closed, meaning they are not available for administrative matters. Those needing urgent police assistance should call the emergency number 112.

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