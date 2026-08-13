Major milestone planned in redevelopment of Place Sainctelette this Saturday

Credit: Brussels Mobility

A major milestone in the redevelopment of Place Sainctelette will take place on 15 August. Five massive prefabricated concrete beams, each measuring 47 metres long and weighing nearly 100 tonnes, will be installed on the southern section of the bridge over the Brussels canal.

The beams will arrive by boat from the Antwerp region before being lifted into position using heavy machinery. The manoeuvres will begin at 07:00, with the actual installation expected around 09:00. For those wishing to photograph or film the operation, Brussels Mobility recommends positioning themselves at Quai des Charbonnages, which offers a view of the work area.

The project aims to widen the bridges over the canal to create a larger public space and provide more room for pedestrians and cyclists.

The northern section has already undergone a similar transformation. Last September, Brussels Mobility installed a new bridge to widen the northern part of the square between Place de l'Yser and Avenue du Port. The southern section will now receive the same treatment.

"With this new space, we are not only addressing a major traffic bottleneck in Brussels, but also creating a human-scale public space where trams, cyclists and pedestrians will have dedicated areas," said Brussels Mobility Minister Elke Van den Brandt (Groen). "This is another step towards a safer, more liveable and more welcoming city for everyone."

The redevelopment of the public space is expected to continue until the end of 2027. In parallel, Brussels public transport operator STIB/MIVB is carrying out work on the tram tracks, which is scheduled to continue until the end of 2026.

Traffic disrupted this weekend

The spectacular installation will come with several traffic restrictions. From Thursday until Sunday, traffic between Leopold II and Rogier on Place Sainctelette will be reduced to a single lane.

In the opposite direction, from Rogier towards Leopold II, motorists will be diverted via Quai de Willebroeck, the Armateurs Bridge and Avenue du Port.

The connection between Boulevard du Neuvième de Ligne and Place Sainctelette will also be interrupted. Drivers will have to use Boulevards de Dixmude and Ypres as an alternative route.

After 16 August, traffic in both directions will return to the southern bridge. According to Brussels Mobility, the temporary diversion is linked to STIB's work on the northern tram tracks. River traffic on the canal will also be suspended for the duration of the beam installation.

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