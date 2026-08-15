Campfire kills 55-year-old man in Flanders

The installation of a camping tent. Credit: Belga/ Jasper Jacobs

A man believed to be a 55-year-old resident of Camping De Kloek in Grobbendonk died in a fire there on Thursday, the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office said on Saturday.

His identity has not yet been confirmed with complete certainty and will be verified through a dental examination. The man’s next of kin have already been informed.

An autopsy has since confirmed that he died in the fire itself, inside his chalet.

The investigation into the cause of the blaze is still under way. An investigating judge has been appointed for suspected arson, but prosecutors stressed that this is only a provisional classification and that an accidental cause has not been ruled out.

The fire completely destroyed two chalets and damaged a third. A pile of wood and garden waste was also consumed by the flames.

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