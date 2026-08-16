Historic wildfire now affects multiple provinces

A Bell 412EP helicopter dropping water on a fire between the municipalities of Pontevedra and Marín in July 2025. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Smoke from the wildfire that has been burning for several days in the High Fens has spread into the provinces of Namur and Luxembourg since Sunday morning, prompting officials to urge residents to keep windows and doors closed.

According to Patrice Liétart, spokesperson for the Dinaphi fire service zone, the smoke is drifting down into both provinces.

In Namur province, the smell of smoke has been reported in the municipalities of Hamois, Assesse, Ciney, Rochefort and Dinant, and as far as Philippeville.

In Luxembourg province, residents in Marche-en-Famenne have also noticed the smell of smoke.

Liétart said residents should only call the emergency services if they see flames.

He also advised people to close doors, windows and ventilation systems.

Related News