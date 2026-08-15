Belgium activates EU Civil Protection Mechanism due to fires

A military airplane from Romania arrives in Milan bringing protective masks as part of RescEU. Credit: EU / Piero Cruciatti

Belgium has asked the European Union to activate its Civil Protection Mechanism to help tackle the wildfire in the High Fens, with several aircraft and helicopters already on their way.

The request was announced by European Commissioner for Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib. Through the mechanism, countries can seek extra support and equipment from other member states, partner countries or the EU’s own rescEU reserve.

Lahbib said one helicopter and two aircraft from the EU fleet had been deployed.

A rescEU helicopter specialised in fighting forest fires is due to arrive from the Czech Republic on Saturday. It is expected to begin operations on Sunday and remain in use for around three days.

The European Emergency Response Coordination Centre is also sending two firefighting aircraft from Sweden. It is not yet clear when they will arrive.

Additional aircraft that are not part of the EU reserve are also being sent. The Netherlands has offered two helicopters, one of which is expected to arrive on Saturday.

Both Dutch helicopters should be operational on Sunday, although only one is expected to remain active on Monday.

The coordination centre is also in contact with other countries. Norway may send additional helicopters.

Fire crews from other Belgian provinces and from Germany are already working at the scene. Overnight, Defence was also called in, with the army sending three fire engines and about ten military personnel from vehicles stationed at air force bases.

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