Red Cross welcomes victims with shelter, vets and psychiatrists

Inside a Red Cross shelter in Belgium. Credit: Belga

Around 20 people evacuated because of the wildfires in the High Fens spent the night at Malmedy sports centre, which has been turned into a temporary shelter, the Belgian Red Cross said on Sunday.

The organisation said it was ready to remain on site for as long as needed.

Its services took in around 40 people on Saturday, but most later found other accommodation, a spokesperson said.

Some of those who stayed overnight at the centre arrived with their pets, and a strong sense of solidarity quickly emerged.

Despite a thick blanket of smoke hanging over the municipality, local shopkeepers and residents brought meals for the evacuees.

Among the donations were surplus supplies from an Adeps walk that had not been used.

The animals were also seen by a vet, the spokesperson added.

Camp beds and blankets have been installed at the centre, where showers and a first-aid room are also available.

“We will stay for as long as necessary, and if the authorities ask for more, we are ready,” the spokesperson said.

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