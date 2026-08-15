Walloon villages prepare for full evacuation due to historic wildfire

a fire rages in the Hautes Fagnes (High Fens) nature reserve, on Friday 14 August 2026 in Baelen. BELGA PHOTO VERONIQUE CHARDOME

Residents of Sourbrodt have been urged to prepare for a possible evacuation as a major wildfire continues to spread across the High Fens.

In a message posted on social media, the municipality of Waimes told villagers to remain at home for now, but to be ready in case an evacuation is ordered in the coming hours.

Local authorities advised residents to calmly pack a small bag containing essential belongings and, if possible, place it in their car so they can leave quickly if necessary.

They also asked the public not to call the emergency number 112 for information.

The fire, which has been burning in the High Fens since Friday, has already destroyed more than 1,600 hectares of vegetation in just 24 hours.

According to the Walloon public service, it is the largest wildfire ever recorded in the High Fens and in Belgium.

A major fire in 2012 destroyed more than 1,200 hectares.

Related News