High Fens evacuee: 'It looked like the apocalypse'

More than 1,600 hectares of vegetation have been destroyed by fire in Belgium's High Fens since Friday 14 August. Credit: Belga

Nearly 600 people were evacuated from the Fagnes on Saturday as flames spread and thick smoke engulfed the area.

Among them was Sourbrodt resident Pierre Ringoet, who left his home in a hurry and spent the night at an emergency shelter in Malmedy.

“We didn’t have a good night on the camp beds, which were quite hard and uncomfortable,” he told Belga on Sunday outside the shelter. “It was also difficult to sleep because of the stress.”

He said the most striking moment came on Friday, when orange smoke filled the area. “The walls inside the house were orange because of the sunlight. It looked like the apocalypse. It was frightening,” he said.

Ringoet said he had not initially believed the evacuation order when police came to his home on Saturday. “It caused a huge amount of stress. We never imagined we would have to leave and abandon everything behind,” he said.

He added that evacuees were told to go to the sports centre in Malmedy, where they were warmly received.

Local restaurateurs brought food to the shelter, which also received many donations from shopkeepers, youth groups and nearby residents, to the point that some items had to be turned away.

Malmedy Mayor Jean-Paul Bastin said the town had everything needed to support those affected, including psychosocial teams to help people cope with the stressful situation.

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