High Fens: Fire is no longer spreading toward the German border

Firefighters in action on the scene of a fire rages in the Hautes Fagnes (High Fens) nature reserve, on Sunday 16 August 2026 in Waimes. Credit: Belga/Romain Rixhon

A major wildfire in Belgium’s High Fens nature reserve had stopped advancing towards the German border early on Monday, helped by light rain, calm winds and high humidity.

A spokesperson for the fire service described the development as “good news” from the command post in Kalterherberg, part of the German town of Monschau.

The blaze has already destroyed about 3,000 hectares, making it one of the largest forest fires in Belgium’s history.

Residents evacuated

Earlier, the flames had come to within about 300 metres of the German border, raising fears that stronger winds or a change in direction could push the fire into Germany.

As a precaution, around 30 residents from 17 homes in parts of Monschau were evacuated on Sunday evening.

Firefighters said they hoped to protect the properties. A spokesperson said meadows between the fire and the houses had been thoroughly soaked over recent hours.

German teams joined the firefighting effort after Belgium requested assistance on Sunday afternoon.

Throughout the night, water tankers continued operating in Kalterherberg as crews filled large water reservoirs used by fire engines battling the flames directly.

Emergency accommodation was set up in a nearby school.

On Monday, the German Ministry of Defence announced that the German army would deploy two of its helicopters to help tackle the ongoing fire. The helicopters will be deployed for seven days.

Writing on X on Sunday night, Belgian Interior Minister Bernard Quintin (MR) said he was “deeply moved” by the solidarity shown on the ground.

Quintin praised the efforts of farmers working alongside Civil Protection, firefighters, police and forestry officials, saying their support had made the emergency response more effective and saved valuable time.

Je suis profondément touché par la solidarité que je constate sur le terrain. Nos agricultrices et agriculteurs travaillent main dans la main avec la protection civile, les pompiers, la police et les agents du DNF. Sans eux, l’intervention de nos services de secours n’aurait… — Bernard Quintin (@BernardQuintin_) August 16, 2026

Investigation launched

An investigation into the cause of the major fire in the High Fens was launched by the Liège Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Deputy Public Prosecutor Gilles de Villers Grand Champs confirmed to Belga News Agency on Sunday following a report by the French-language broadcaster RTBF.

For the time being, the incident is being treated as “accidental arson”. This classification may change as the investigation progresses.

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