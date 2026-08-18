High Fens: Firefighting aircraft unable to take off due to weather conditions

Firefighters pictured in action, as a fire rages in the Hautes Fagnes (High Fens) nature reserve, on Monday 17 August 2026. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Lambert

Aircraft and helicopters fighting the wildfire in the High Fens were unable to take off on Tuesday because of the weather, according to authorities in Liège province.

Heavy aerial firefighting equipment has been deployed since Friday to help tackle the large heath and forest fire in the High Fens.

These aircraft are particularly useful in areas that are difficult for fire engines to reach, but they cannot always operate in poor conditions such as low cloud cover, strong wind or rain.

On Monday, for example, the aircraft were only able to take off late in the afternoon because a low cloud base had reduced visibility.

The services of the provincial governor of Liège said aerial support would be used again as soon as it is safe to do so.

The lakes of Eupen, Gileppe, Robertville and Bütgenbach remain closed to the public because they are being used as supply points for tanker lorries and firefighting aircraft.

The governor of Liège has urged residents to respect all restrictions and stay away from the High Fens.

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