'Difficult moment': King Philippe visits crisis centre as High Fens fire rages on

(L-R) Walloon Minister-President Adrien Dolimont, Interior Minister Bernard Quintin, Finance Minister Jan Jambon, King Philippe and Liège Governor Hervé Jamar pitcured as the Belgian king visits the crisis centre in Vottem, as fire rages in the Hautes Fagnes (High Fens) nature reserve, on Monday 17 August 2026 in Waimes. Credit: Belga/Jill Delsaux

King Philippe visited the provincial crisis centre in Vottem on Monday as firefighting operations continued in the High Fens, describing the wildfire as “a difficult moment for Belgium”.

The King arrived late in the morning and was briefed on the situation by Walloon Minister-President Adrien Dolimont, Interior Minister Bernard Quintin, Finance Minister Jan Jambon and Liège Governor Hervé Jamar.

Jamar told the monarch that the situation in the Fagnes was “more positive than in previous days”. He also outlined the emergency response put in place to tackle the fire, saying hundreds of personnel from multiple services had been working on site around the clock.

After greeting staff at the crisis centre, Philippe warmly thanked the emergency services and said he hoped “this tragic episode will soon be behind us”.

The King then travelled to the village of Sourbrodt, in the municipality of Waimes, where firefighters have set up a new command centre on Rue de Bosfagne.

The King had already thanked emergency responders on Saturday, as well as all those involved in the operation, including the Defence Ministry, local farmers and German firefighters who came to assist.

The major wildfire has burned nearly 3,000 hectares since Friday 14 August. So far, two emergency responders have suffered minor injuries.

Related News