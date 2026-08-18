Father of Dutroux victim speaks out: 'Still a great deal of work to be done to protect children'

Jean-Denis Lejeune, the father of Julie Lejeune, who was abducted and killed by Marc Dutroux in the 1990s in Belgium. Credit: Belga

Jean-Denis Lejeune, the father of one of the victims of prolific serial killer and paedophile Marc Dutroux, has spoken out about the lack of protection children receive in Belgium, 30 years after he found out his daughter had died.

Lejeune's daughter, Julie, was abducted along with her friend, Mélissa Russo, on 24 June 1995 by Belgian serial killer Marc Dutroux. The bodies of the eight-year-old girls were found on 16 August 1996. They likely died somewhere in March 1996, after being held in a hidden cellar by Dutroux for nine months.

While his daughter was still missing, Lejeune founded a helpline for missing children, which would become known as Child Focus in 1998 and expand into assisting in the prevention and investigation of missing children.

In 2007, he wrote a book in memory of Julie, titled 'Tell My Daughter'.

In an address released today, 18 August, Lejeune addresses his message to his daughter. He does not ask his followers for compassion; instead, he calls on politicians to take responsibility in protecting children from harm.

Jean-Denis Lejeune's statement

My darling, today is another meaningful day: 30 years ago, we were told that I would never be able to hold you in my arms again. If we're still talking about this 30 years on, it's not to ask for pity, but to try to make our politicians realise that there is still a great deal of work to be done to better protect children. Children are not objects or sexual playthings. If I'm still talking about this, it's because many people have short memories, and certainly not to get media coverage (which brings in no financial gain, contrary to what some people think). I want everything you have been through to give meaning to your suffering. I hope that one day we can make an example of these paedophiles and ensure they never leave prison to poison the lives of their victims. A word to the wise! Julie's Dad

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