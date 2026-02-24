Tuesday 24 February 2026
Child sexual abuse images found in prison cell of paedophile Marc Dutroux

By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Statue of Lady Justice. Credit: Belga

Images of sexual abuse of minors were found in the prison cell of convicted child rapist and murderer Marc Dutroux in 2024, according to a report by Humo magazine this week.

On Monday evening, the Walloon Brabant Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to Belga News Agency that a judicial investigation is currently underway.

According to Humo, hundreds of photographs of sexual abuse of minors were found during a search of the 69-year-old Dutroux’s cell. The incidents date back to 2024.

"I can confirm that a judicial investigation is underway," said the Walloon Brabant Public Prosecutor. "More official communication will follow later," he added.

Marc Dutroux is serving a life sentence for the abduction, rape and murder of several children and young girls.

