Child sexual abuse images found in prison cell of paedophile Marc Dutroux

Images of sexual abuse of minors were found in the prison cell of convicted child rapist and murderer Marc Dutroux in 2024, according to a report by Humo magazine this week.

On Monday evening, the Walloon Brabant Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to Belga News Agency that a judicial investigation is currently underway.

According to Humo, hundreds of photographs of sexual abuse of minors were found during a search of the 69-year-old Dutroux’s cell. The incidents date back to 2024.

"I can confirm that a judicial investigation is underway," said the Walloon Brabant Public Prosecutor. "More official communication will follow later," he added.

Marc Dutroux is serving a life sentence for the abduction, rape and murder of several children and young girls.

