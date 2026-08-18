Federal Interior Minister to answer questions on High fens fire on Thursday

Interior Minister Bernard Quintin and Walloon Minister President Adrien Dolimont pictured at at the command centre in Sourbrodt, as fire rages in the Hautes Fagnes (High Fens) nature reserve, on Monday 17 August 2026. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Lambert

The House Committee for Interior Affairs will hold an extraordinary meeting on Thursday at 14:00 to question Interior Minister Bernard Quintin (MR) about the wildfire affecting the High Fens, committee chair Ortwin Depoortere confirmed on Tuesday.

Although the federal parliament is still in its summer recess, an extraordinary session can be convened in urgent circumstances.

The request was made by opposition parties Les Engagés, the PTB and DéFI in response to the fire in the High Fens.

Speaker of the House Peter De Roover approved the request.

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