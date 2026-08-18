Restaurant owner violently robbed as he arrived home in Flemish Brabant

Illustrative image of a police sign. Credit: Belga

A restaurant owner was violently robbed outside his home in Wemmel, in Flemish Brabant, on Sunday night and briefly lost consciousness, prosecutors said.

The victim, who owns restaurant Clash in Merchtem, was attacked as he arrived home in the early hours of 17 August 2026, according to the Halle-Vilvoorde Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Two people overpowered the man and pulled him from his scooter, the Public Prosecutor’s Office Spokesperson Lieve Chrispeels said. The victim was left unconscious for several minutes during the assault.

The attackers stole the victim’s watch and his backpack, which contained a tablet, his car key and a sum of cash.

The robbery was fully recorded by security cameras at the property.

The suspects have not yet been traced.

The investigation is ongoing, but prosecutors said no further details could be released in the interest of the inquiry.

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