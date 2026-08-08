Three family members arrested after murder of seven-year-old Hamza in Flanders

Credit: Belga/ Yorick Jansens

Three people have been remanded in custody after the death of a seven-year-old boy in Merchtem, with the child’s uncle suspected of murder and the boy’s mother and her friend suspected of failing to help him.

Emergency services were called during the night from Wednesday to Thursday to a flat in Korte Ridderstraat in Merchtem, where they found the boy’s lifeless body. Attempts were made to resuscitate him, but he could not be saved. A mobile emergency doctor pronounced the child dead shortly before 1:00.

The Halle-Vilvoorde public prosecutor’s office said suspicions quickly arose that the death was suspicious because the boy had several visible injuries and bruises.

A forensic doctor was appointed and carried out an initial examination at the scene. An autopsy was then performed at hospital.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the autopsy found that the child had several injuries consistent with possible child abuse. The forensic doctor concluded that he died as a result of those injuries.

The prosecutor’s office said three other people were in the flat that night: the boy’s 27-year-old mother, his 24-year-old uncle, who is the mother’s brother, and a friend of the mother.

All three were arrested and questioned. Based on their statements, they were brought before an investigating judge on Friday.

The judge placed the uncle in custody on suspicion of murder. The mother and her friend were also remanded in custody on suspicion of criminal negligence for failing to assist the child.

The three suspects are due to appear before the Brussels council chamber next week.

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