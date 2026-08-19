Belgian Prince Laurent officially recognises illegitimate son

Prince Laurent of Belgium pictured during the celebration of the King's Feast, at the federal parliament in Brussels, Saturday 15 November 2025. Credit: Belga/Marius Burgelman

Prince Laurent, the brother of King Philippe, has officially recognised his illegitimate son, Clément Vandenkerckhovem, with the civil registry, as reported by Le Soir Magazine on Wednesday.

Prince Laurent, 62, announced last year that Clément, 26, was his son, a child he had with Iris Vandenkerckhovem, better known as socialite Wendy Van Wanten.

From now on, Clément will be recognised as a full heir of Laurent. He will also have the right to bear his father's surname, of Saxe-Coburg.

The official recognition now grants him the title of Prince of Belgium. Constitutional law expert Christian Behrendt from the University of Liège confirmed to Le Soir Magazine that the title is conferred automatically once parentage has been legally established.

Clément will not receive an allowance, just like the children of Prince Laurent and Princess Claire.

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