Belgian Prince Emmanuel drops another electronic music single

Prince Emmanuel attends the "Everyone to the Table" initiative organised by Resto National at Vossenplein (Place du Jeu de Balle) during Belgium's National Day celebrations in Brussels, Tuesday 21 July 2026. Credit: Belga/ Jonas Roosens.

Belgian Prince Emmanuel is releasing a single called Wonder under the moniker of his electronic music act, 'Vyntrix'.

King Philippe's youngest child, Prince Emmanuel, is continuing to explore his passion for music.

His new single will be released on all streaming platforms

The youngest child of the family, brother of Princess Elisabeth, first surprised royal watchers in June 2025 when he unveiled his musical alter ego.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyntrix (@vyntrix.music)

Together with French DJ, musician and composer Louis-Elzéar de Monspey, he formed the electronic music duo Vyntrix.

The duo has already released five tracks: Rio, Palace, Free, Tempo and Free Dimensions. Prince Emmanuel is also a saxophonist; where he composes music under the name Emmanuel de Saxe.

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