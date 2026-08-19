Belgian hospital warns against deepfake videos promoting medicines

Credit: UZ Gent

The university hospital UZ Gent has issued a warning about misleading deepfake videos in which hospital doctors promote medicines and health products without authorisation.

Among those featured in the AI-generated images is the well-known professor Piet Hoebeke. He has since filed a complaint with the police. UZ Gent is currently consulting with the doctor to determine whether to take further legal action.

The hospital emphasises that the videos do not originate from its doctors. It advises internet users not to share or respond to the videos to limit their further spread. People can report the fraudulent messages via verdacht@safeonweb.be.

This is at least the third similar deepfake case in Belgium in half a year. The phenomenon is becoming increasingly common.

In April, the medical association BVAS warned about the rise of medical deepfakes.

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