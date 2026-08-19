Around 90 jobs at risk at waste management company Renewi

Illustrtaive images of a Renewi lorry. Credit: Renewi

Ninety-one jobs are at risk at waste treatment and recycling company Renewi under a transformation plan presented to staff representatives, the unions said on Wednesday.

The plan was outlined during an extraordinary works council meeting in Vilvoorde. Renewi’s management confirmed that it intends to introduce a new organisational structure that could lead to job cuts.

According to Elke Gelens from the ACV Puls union, the roles under threat are mainly support functions spread across the country. She said management had promised to reassign as many affected employees as possible to other positions within the company.

Renewi spokesperson Thibault Bricteux said the company was aiming to keep the number of redundancies as low as possible. He said the final figure could be lower, describing 91 as an indicative maximum.

Around 2,000 people currently work for Renewi, which specialises in recycling business waste and operates about 30 sites across Belgium.

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