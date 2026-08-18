Union threatens to strike after TUI considers reducing number of aircraft

Illustration picture shows the TUI maintenance hall during a working visit to Brussels Airport in Zaventem, part of 'Summer Internships' organized by Flemish entrepreneurs' organization VOKA, Thursday 26 August 2021. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

Belgium’s socialist union Setca demanded urgent talks with TUI over the future of its fleet, operations and jobs in Belgium, warning it will file a strike notice within seven days if no serious consultation takes place.

In a letter sent to TUI management on Tuesday, the union asked for clarification after recent comments by chief executive Sebastian Ebel raised concerns about the company’s plans in Belgium.

Last week, in an interview with L’Echo, Ebel said TUI was considering reducing its fleet in Belgium because of what he described as an unfavourable tax environment. Like Ryanair, TUI opposes the planned increase in aviation tax.

Setca said the group had since softened those remarks, but stressed that key questions remained unanswered.

The union said the company’s works council had already announced that some destinations would be dropped, while frequencies on other routes would increase.

According to Setca, those changes would directly affect the fleet capacity required, the level of operations and the organisation of work in Belgium.

The union is therefore seeking clear information on the scenarios under consideration and their possible consequences for TUI’s Belgian activities.

Setca also said it was unacceptable for such potential decisions to emerge first through the media rather than through labour discussions or negotiations.

It said the prospect of a further reduction in the fleet based in Belgium had caused deep concern among staff, adding that employees could not be left in uncertainty for weeks.

TUI has 20 aircraft based in Belgium and employs 2,100 people.

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