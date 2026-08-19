Belgium warned of lack of resources to combat wildfires in March report

This image shows burnt landscape near the Signal de Botrange on the site of the fire in the Hautes Fagnes (High Fens) nature reserve, on Tuesday 18 August 2026. Credit: Belga/Bruno Fahy

Belgium faces a growing risk of wildfires but remains relatively poorly prepared because of limited expertise, low public awareness, scarce data, a complex administrative structure and insufficient aerial firefighting capacity, according to a report submitted in March by the Belgian Wildfire Network.

The report, produced by researchers from Ghent University and the University of Liège, urged the Belgian authorities to take urgent action to prepare the country for potential forest fires.

Founded in 2025 by the bio-engineering faculties of the two universities, the Belgian Wildfire Network brings together scientific data and operational expertise aimed at improving Belgium’s wildfire preparedness.

In its report to the country’s responsible ministers, the network warned that north-western Europe is becoming increasingly vulnerable to large wildfires, even though countries in the region often have only limited expertise and equipment to tackle them.

Belgium is seen as especially exposed. The report pointed to weak awareness of the issue and an administrative tangle that hampers a coherent response.

It also highlighted a lack of consistency in prevention and communication. While Flanders draws on the Dutch approach and Wallonia looks to France, practices also vary within the regions themselves.

In the High Fens, for example, wildfire risk is indicated by a flag, whereas elsewhere in Wallonia authorities use leaflets or signs.

The researchers also drew attention to shortages in firefighting resources, particularly in the air. Although the federal police have helicopters, the report said they are limited in number and are not structurally integrated into a broader national wildfire strategy.

Strengthening the aerial component would significantly improve the country’s ability to detect, monitor and fight wildfires, the report said.

The issue has attracted renewed attention in recent days amid debate over Belgium’s lack of dedicated firefighting aircraft and helicopters.

Belgium does, however, receive foreign support, with aircraft from the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Germany assisting when needed.

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