High Fens: Fire has been contained but is not yet under control

A firefighter pictured on the site of the fire in the Hautes Fagnes (High Fens) nature reserve, on Tuesday 18 August 2026. The fire started on 14 August and 3000 hectares (on a total of 4500) are impacted. Credit: Belga/Bruno Fahy

Firefighters overnight encircled the wildfire that has been burning for days in the High Fens, but the blaze remains out of control with several flare-ups reported.

The update was confirmed on Wednesday morning by Tony Hosmans, head of crisis communication for the governor of Liège.

Hosmans said crews made progress on Tuesday night, but warned the situation was still unstable.“We are not there yet,” he said.

Ground teams will be crucial in bringing the fire under control, Hosmans added.

He said authorities also hope to call on aerial support if conditions allow.

A meeting between the various units was scheduled for 09:00 to assess the available options in light of the weather. “We have a little hope,” Hosmans said.

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