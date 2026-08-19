Ghent Volvo factory must look for new director after less than a year

Workers inspect cars at the end of the production line of the Volvo factory in Ghent on April 25, 2025. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Tucat/AFP

The head of Volvo’s Ghent plant, Magnus Nilsson, has been appointed the Swedish group’s new head of production and will take up the role on 1 September.

His promotion means the Ghent factory will need a new managing director, a company spokesperson confirmed.

The Swede has worked for Volvo since 1988 and was appointed director of the Ghent plant in early January 2026.

The move comes at a time of significant uncertainty for the Belgian site.

Production in Ghent is focused on the electric EX30, EX40 and EC40 models, as well as the XC40 and V60.

However, production of the EX40 and EC40 is expected to be transferred to a plant in Slovakia, while sales of the EX30 fell last year.

This year, though, the compact SUV has become Volvo’s best-selling fully electric model.

A month ago, Volvo said it remained committed to the future of its Ghent factory.

That announcement followed a preliminary agreement with the Belgian federal and Flemish governments on support measures worth €119 million.

The measures are intended to improve the site’s competitiveness and help attract new models.

The factory employs about 6,300 people and produced 212,177 cars in 2025.

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