Belgian Red Devils' busy transfer summer: Which stars have new clubs?

L-R, Cihan Kamer member Fenerbahce Board; Belgian Romelu Lukaku; Oguz Cetin, Fenerbahce Sports Director pictured at a press moment for the signing of his new contract with the Turkish Süper Lig team Fenerbahçe SK in Istanbul, Turkey on Friday 14 August 2026. Lukaku signed a deal for one year, with the option to extend the contract. The Turkish team payed 6 million euro for the attacker, who made a transfer from the Italian SSC Napoli. BELGA PHOTO BURAK BASTURK

Following a surprising run to the quarter-finals at the 2026 US World Cup, many Belgian Red Devils went into the summer with club transfers on their minds.

While some players were ready for a move to a bigger club, others needed a change of scenery to relaunch their careers. Even if the days of record-breaking fees paid during the Golden Generation for players like Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku are behind us, the Red Devils were still in high demand nonetheless.

Youri Tielemans left Europa League winners Aston Villa for Manchester United, who used a clause in his contract to buy him for €41 million, a steal in today's market. The captain of the Belgian Red Devils hopes to bring an end to the post-Ferguson struggles of the Mancunian Red Devils, who have been without a Premier League trophy since 2013.

In a somewhat surprising move, Leandro Trossard left English champions Arsenal FC for Turkish side Beşiktaş JK. While he had to share playing time more than he liked in North London, the €18 million move to the Black Eagles is surprising, to say the least. Part of a series of highly ambitious signings this summer, as Beşiktaş aim to (finally) dethrone Galatasaray SK. Trossard might even get a Belgian partner on the wing.

The Belgian top scorer of all time, Romelu Lukaku, departed SSC Napoli for a Turkish adventure in Istanbul, joining Fenerbahçe SK for a reported €6 million. The 33-year-old signed a two-year contract, hinting that the Yellow Canaries will be his final club abroad before returning to his youth side, RSC Anderlecht, in the summer of 2028.

Just as one Red Devil left Italy, another joined. Diego Moreira swapped Les Bleus et Blancs of RC Strasbourg for the iconic Rossoneri of AC Milan. The versatile winger, who can play in attack and defence on both sides of the field, is part of a rebuild on and off the pitch. With a price tag of €50 million, the 21-year-old is seen as a crucial part of the future at San Siro.

While Chelsea FC signed Mike Penders in the summer of 2024, the 21-year-old goalkeeper only joined the club this summer. Following a successful spell at sister club RC Strasbourg, he'll spend the next season competing for playing time. As Thibaut Courtois is seemingly taking a step back from the national team, Penders will compete with United's Senne Lammens for a spot in goal at the Red Devils.

After a disappointing season at Juventus, where he struggled for playtime and goals, saw him left out of the World Cup squad, Loïs Openda has made the temporary move to Olympique Lyonnais in the hope of finding his form. A return to Ligue 1, where he had his breakthrough season at RC Lens, seems like the perfect recipe to get his career back on track.

Mika Godts hoped to see a breakthrough season at Ajax rewarded with a spot in the World Cup squad, but had to settle for a €45 million move to Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain. The winger faces stiff competition in the French capital, but will have plenty of time on the pitch thanks to coach Luis Enrique's system of rotating players throughout the season.

At the ripe age of 34, Thomas Meunier added the Premier League to his impressive resume. The right-back joined Sunderland AFC, as the Black Cats hope to recreate their miracle run from last season, as they finished seventh and secured European football.

Axel Witsel joined OGC Nice, following in the footsteps of his friend Dante Bonfim, who retired at the French team last season. Being 37 himself, Witsel will likely play his last season(s) on the Côte d'Azur. His tenure with the national team seems finished, but Witsel has been wrongly written off many a time.

Striker Hugo Cuypers joined Mexican Champions CF Monterrey, adding another exotic chapter to a career filled with twists and turns. Defensive midfielder Orel Mangala temporarily joins Getafe CF to secure regular minutes following a knee injury. FC Barcelona took a €10 million punt on youngster Jesse Bisiwu, after the winger impressed during last season's UEFA Youth League.

Nathan De Cat joined German side TSG Hoffenheim, as the midfielder aims to continue the explosive development he saw at Anderlecht. West Ham broke the transfer record in the English Championship to sign Arne Engels from Scottish champions Celtic FC. Julien Duranville moved from Borussia Dortmund to Olympique Lyon in the hopes of staying injury-free.

Belgian Red Devils rumoured to be moving clubs

Malick Fofana from Olympique Lyon to AS Roma

from Olympique Lyon to AS Roma Matias Fernandez-Pardo from LOSC Lille to Newcastle United

from LOSC Lille to Newcastle United Lucas Stassin from AS Saint-Étienne to SL Benfica

from AS Saint-Étienne to SL Benfica Dodi Lukebakio from FL Benfica to Beşiktaş JK

from FL Benfica to Beşiktaş JK Nicolas Raskin from Rangers FC to Hull City

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