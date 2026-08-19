Belgium's pastry manufacturer Alysse Food shuts down all operations

Credit: Alysse Food/food.be/Fevia

Alysse Food, a bakery and pastry manufacturer based in Seneffe in Hainaut, announced on Wednesday that it will cease all operations and has launched the procedure for a collective redundancy and the closure of the company.

Employee representatives were informed on Wednesday of the company’s intention to proceed with the redundancies and shutdown. Alysse Food said this marks the start of an information and consultation process.

Founded in 1995, the company specialises in American-inspired bakery and pastry products for the retail, food service and bakery sectors.

Alysse Food said it has faced persistent economic difficulties for several years, with its financial position continuing to deteriorate.

The company said investments in its production facilities and workforce, as well as restructuring measures, had failed to restore a stable economic footing. Efforts to find a buyer also did not succeed, it added.

In October 2025, a restructuring at the Seneffe site led to the loss of 92 jobs, while 117 positions were retained.

Following the announcement, the company said its priority is now to support employees in line with labour procedures, legal obligations and the support measures provided under the process.

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