Immigration Office summoned and detained almost 70 asylum seekers without notice

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Since the beginning of the year, 68 individuals have already been placed in closed centres after attending an interview at the Immigration Office, compared to 71 for the entire year of 2025, reports Le Soir on Thursday.

This practice has been criticised by actors engaged in the rights of asylum seekers, but has been upheld by the Court of Cassation.

On 21 May, a Palestinian man was deprived of liberty after attending an interview at the Immigration Office. The administration justifies its decision by stating that the individual failed to comply with prior orders to leave the territory.

A risk of flight was also cited. His lawyer disputes this analysis: his client lives with his partner in Belgium, is expecting a child, and attended the scheduled appointments.

After reviewing the case, the Court of Cassation considers that no deception on the part of the Office has been demonstrated. It emphasised that no law requires the administration to warn that an arrest is possible or to specify the reason for a summons.

The issue goes beyond this individual case. For specialised lawyers and the Ciré organisation, which works to defend the rights of displaced persons, asylum seekers face a dilemma: failing to respond to a summons is presumed to mean they have abandoned their application. However, responding may lead to detention in a closed centre.

The Immigration Office assures that no "trick" is used and does not plan to change its procedures.

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