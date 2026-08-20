Belgian party calls for European Solidarity Fund to be utilised to help wildfire recovery

Firefighter pictured on the site of the fire in the Hautes Fagnes (High Fens) nature reserve, on Tuesday 18 August 2026. The fire started on 14 August and 3000 hectares (of 4500 total) are impacted. Credit: Belga

In light of the scale of damage caused by the fire in the High Fens, Francophone centrists Les Engagés are calling on the Federal Government, in coordination with the Walloon and local authorities, to submit an application to the European Union Solidarity Fund (EUSF) as soon as possible.

“Europe is already standing alongside Belgium during this ordeal. Aeroplanes, helicopters and resources from several European countries are currently being mobilised in the Hautes Fagnes,” said Yvan Verougstraete, president of Les Engagés.

Les Engagés believe that preparations for the next phase must begin immediately and that all available resources must be mobilised to support the restoration of the area. “We must call for Belgium to also be able to benefit, if the conditions are met, from the European Solidarity Fund to help with the restoration of the affected areas,” said Verougstraete, who is also a Member of the European Parliament.

At Belgium’s request, the European Civil Protection Mechanism has already been activated to bolster the resources deployed to tackle the fire.

"There is continuity between emergency aid and reconstruction aid. Today, Europe is helping Belgium to fight the fire. Tomorrow, it must also be able to help it repair the damage and restore the affected areas. That is precisely the role of the Solidarity Fund,” emphasised Verougstraete.

The European Union Solidarity Fund is a financial instrument that helps Member States cope with the damage caused by major natural disasters.

“We do not yet know the full extent of the damage. But we must prepare this assessment as soon as possible, as soon as conditions allow, so that Belgium can submit its application within the deadlines set by the European mechanism.”

Belgium already benefited from this instrument following the floods in July 2021.

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