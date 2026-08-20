High Fens fire: Work continues on limited scale due to weather conditions

Chinook helicopter pictured on the site of the fire in the Hautes Fagnes (High Fens) nature reserve, on Wednesday 19 August 2026. The fire started on 14 August and 3000 hectares (on a total of 4500) are impacted. Credit: Belga

The thunderstorms that raged across the east of the country on Wednesday night had consequences for the interventions of the emergency services in the High Fens.

Operations have continued throughout the night, but on a limited scale due to the dangerous conditions on the spot: poor visibility, fallen trees, mud and difficult-to-pass paths. This was reported by the services of the governor of the province of Liège on Thursday morning.

There were numerous flare-ups, mainly in the eastern part, at the height of Cléfays. Just under 200 people from all over Belgium and Germany were still deployed in the fight against the flames.

The German emergency services are starting their withdrawal today. The voluntary farmers and farms have also remained in action, although their presence was "less large at night," the county said.

As soon as the weather conditions allow, a drone reconnaissance will be carried out on Thursday to get a current picture of the situation and map out the priority areas.

This way, the areas where aid will be provided from the air can be designated. Emergency services expect much commitment to be needed on Thursday, given the weather conditions that should be favorable for that.

The deforestation work "will continue in the southeastern area, where already about 800 metres has been completed from the planned two kilometers. This work complements the two kilometres already completed in the northeastern region," the governor's services said.

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