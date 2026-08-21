Belgian publisher Roularta's losses are deepening

A logo of Roularta Media Group pictured in Diegem on Thursday 09 October 2025. BELGA PHOTO JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE

Roularta Media Group posted a net loss of €5 million in the first six months of 2026, more than double the loss recorded in the same period last year, as revenue fell across all its main business lines.

The West Flanders-based publisher of titles including Knack, Flair and Libelle said on Friday that group revenue declined by 5.2 per cent to €138.7 million. According to the company, the drop affected all revenue streams, but was most pronounced in advertising. Advertising revenue fell by nearly €6 million due to a slowing market, while income from subscriptions and single-copy sales also declined.

Roularta said it was able to offset part of the impact on profitability through strict cost control.

Mediafin, the parent company of newspapers De Tijd and L’Echo, in which Roularta holds a 50 per cent stake, reported a 5 per cent rise in revenue in the first half to €47.4 million. The group also said its Dutch magazine brands delivered positive trends in both revenue and results.

Roularta Printing also performed well. The company said its presses were kept busy by new orders from the United Kingdom.

Looking ahead, Roularta expects the structural downward pressure on advertising income to continue in the second half of the year. It said it would maintain a strict approach to cost management while further improving operational efficiency through targeted investment in AI and digitalisation.

Related News