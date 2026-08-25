Endangered Barbary macaque born at Planckendael Zoo

The baby Barbary macaque with mother Jella. Credit: Planckendael Zoo

A Barbary macaque has been born at Zoo Planckendael in Mechelen, the animal park said on Tuesday.

The newborn can already be seen by visitors. The infant has black fur, a pink snout and pink hands and feet. Its sex is not yet known.

Keepers have already seen the young macaque drinking and say Jella is caring for it. The father will be identified later through DNA testing, with three males considered possible fathers.

The birth brings Planckendael’s Barbary macaque group to 11 animals. The species lives in social groups, and other members help care for a young animal. For now, however, Jella is keeping the infant close. Young Barbary macaques are first carried on their mother’s belly and move to her back as they grow stronger.

Planckendael said the birth is particularly significant because the group’s original Barbary macaques were rescued from an illegal breeding centre in Poland. The animals were removed from the site in 2017 and arrived at Planckendael in 2019. Two more young were born in the group last year.

Barbary macaques are native to the Atlas Mountains in Morocco and Algeria and are endangered in the wild. Their habitat is under pressure, and the animals are illegally captured and traded, including as pets and tourist attractions.

The group may soon grow again. Keepers suspect that another Barbary macaque, Ilse, is pregnant and could give birth in the coming days or weeks.

Once the sex of Jella’s infant is known, keepers will suggest three possible names. As usual, the public will then be invited to help choose one through Planckendael’s social media channels.

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