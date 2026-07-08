Two exotic beetles found for the first time in Belgium

Picture taken during a press conference on the occasion of the preview opening of Edenya, the world's largest tropical greenhouse at the Pairi Daiza animal park, in Brugelette, on Friday 06 February 2026. Credit: Belga/Virginie Lefour

Two exotic bark beetles were found at Pairi Daiza, prompting enhanced monitoring measures at the zoo. This is the first time the species was seen in Belgium.

The insects were identified as two specimens of Xyleborus ferrugineus, an exotic bark beetle species. They were caught in a trap placed inside Edenya, Pairi Daiza’s covered exotic garden.

The European Union classifies the species as a quarantine organism because of the risk it may pose to certain plants. This means action must be taken to prevent it from spreading.

Although the tiny beetles are harmless to people and animals, they can threaten native plants, including pine, oak and beech trees. They bore tunnels beneath tree bark, damaging the wood and potentially causing serious economic harm to the timber sector if they spread.

This is the first time the species has been detected in Belgium. It has previously been found in countries including Germany and the Netherlands.

The Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain said there is no indication that the beetles have become established or spread in Belgium. However, it has immediately stepped up surveillance at Pairi Daiza.

Additional traps are being installed, plants are being inspected and captured insects are being analysed. Preventive measures are also being introduced to limit any further spread, including the installation of plastic strips at the entrance to the tropical garden.

No action is currently being asked of visitors.

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